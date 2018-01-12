Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Maasi to poison Uma in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2018 06:22 PM

Star Plus’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is coming up with some high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the series, we have seen Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) plotting against Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) about which the latter is completely unaware of. We have also seen Kanak (Rhea Sharma) who is aware of Maasi’s bad intensions towards Uma, trying hard to fail all her plans and save Uma from all the evils.

Now we hear that, in the coming episodes, Kanak will learn all about Maasi’s evil plans from Aditya (Ayush Anand). So, after the exposure, Maasi will take a step ahead to make things worse for Uma.

According to our source, in the episodes to come, Maasi will attempt to kill Uma by feeding him poisonous sweets and challenge Kanak to save his life.

OMG!!!

What will Kanak do now to save Uma’s life? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Sadiya Siddiqui, Rhea Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days