Madhavi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns VAMP!

MUMBAI: Well, well, well! Don’t get us wrong!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi, who has become famous with her character of Madhavi, will continue to play the bubbly and lively 'Marathi mulagi' and is not becoming a vamp in the show.

However, she recently shared a picture on Instagram where she looks stylish and vampish.

She mentioned, 'VAMPISH Looks !!!(my photo shoot) .....something very different from simple sophisticated MADHAVI.(which i m playing since 11 years)..&nw i m looking forward to it (something again challenging ).....Actors are always Hungry to play different roles...& has to b ..&so i m.'