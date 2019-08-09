News

Madhavi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns VAMP!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 08:19 PM
MUMBAI: Well, well, well! Don’t get us wrong!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi, who has become famous with her character of Madhavi, will continue to play the bubbly and lively 'Marathi mulagi' and is not becoming a vamp in the show.

However, she recently shared a picture on Instagram where she looks stylish and vampish.

She mentioned, 'VAMPISH Looks !!!(my photo shoot) .....something very different from simple sophisticated MADHAVI.(which i m playing since 11 years)..&nw i m looking forward to it (something again challenging ).....Actors are always Hungry to play different roles...& has to b ..&so i m.'

Keep up the good work, Sonalika!
Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Taarak, Jethalal, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Sab, TellyChakkar, written updates, Popatlal, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, Dilip Joshi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah

past seven days