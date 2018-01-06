Madhura Naik to now don a modern look in Tu Sooraj

Actress Madhura Naik will soon shoot a sequence of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji in Bangkok, and says she is really looking forward to the transition in the story as well as the character.



In the Star Plus show, Madhura essays the role of Palomi, mostly seen in saris. But she will now don a modern look and will be seen sporting western outfits.



Speaking about this development, Madhura said, “Palomi's Indian look was the first time that I was ever seen in an Indian look on television. It was a challenge to carry the Indian look since my fans have always seen me in western wear.”



"I am really excited for the upcoming transformation of Palomi that the makers have planned in the international schedule," she added.



(Source: IANS)



