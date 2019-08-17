Madhuri Dixit celebrates the spirit of the unstoppable

MUMBAI: Along with some entertaining performances Dance Deewane has also raised awareness about societal issues that need immediate attention



This weekend viewers will witness one such performance was from the 1st generation contestants Arsh and Neerja that will interpret the struggles of specially abled children in the society. Arsh played a mentally impaired child and Neerja was his protective sister who shielded him from various atrocities



It was an emotional performance and Madhuri Dixit couldn't hold her tears back and started weeping. She got up to hug the contestants for beautifully demonstrating the plight of these children



Not only through the performance, the Dance Deewane team also invited specially abled children from Santosh Institute to salute their spirit despite the life challenges.



These children enjoyed the performance and also joined the judges and the host for dance on the song “Bum Bum Bole”



Post this little celebration, one of the parents also narrated an incident where they were ill-treated at the airport and asked to deplane after their son wanted to just greet a lady on board.



Listening to this incident Madhuri Dixit was extremely distressed. She immediately said that people who mistreat these children are the ones who needs to be educated so that they refrain from neglecting these children.



Madhuri’s support left the parents overwhelmed and thanked for her kind words.