Madhuri Dixit impressed Vaibhav’s role in Mere Sai

21 Apr 2018 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Mangle who essays the role of Kulkarni on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Mere Sai’ all smiles after bagging a role in a Marathi movie. The movie is scheduled to be produced under the banner of Bollywood Diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s production company. Madhuri has been mightily impressed with Vaibhav’s work in Mere Sai and has been taking a keen interest in knowing more about his acting prowess.

When contacted Vaibhav confirmed, “When I started shooting for the movie, me and Madhuri Ji  happen to discuss my current show Mere Sai. She is highly impressed with the character of Kulkarni, who is the antagonist and the content of the show, which has been getting rave reviews from ardent Sai followers. In fact, when I informed my colleagues about the movie project with Madhuri Ji’s production company, everyone on the sets has been requesting me to line up a meeting with her. So, I’ve promised everyone that I will take them along during my next shooting schedule. In terms of look, the role has quite a few similarities. However, the role I will be portraying will that be of a comedian, who fears his wife as opposed to my villainous character in Mere Sai. In fact, I have kept my moustache for it, to maintain the look consistency.”

What do you think of Mere Sai & Madhuri dixit?

 

 

In the upcoming track of the show, a wealthy businessman Ratnakar has come to Shirdi from overseas. With Kulkarni’s support, Ratnakar wants to take Dwarka Mai from Sai Baba. Will Ratnakar succeed in his evil motive?

Will Sai Baba be able to save Dwarka Mai from the clutches of Ratnakar?

 
 
