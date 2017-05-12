Hot Downloads

Madhuri Sanjeev replaces Amita Khopkar in SAB TV’s TV, Biwi Aur Main

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 06:34 PM

SAB TV’s upcoming drama 'TV Biwi Aur Main' (Shashi Sumeet Productions), even before could shoot off, has already witnessed a replacement.

We had earlier reported about Tu Mera Hero fame Amita Khopkar, being roped in for the project. However, the channel has now finalized TV actress Madhuri Sanjeev to play the main lead Karanveer Mehra’s mom character.

We could not reach out to Amita and Madhuri for their comments.

TV, Biwi Aur Main will star Shruti Seth as the female lead, and other actors who are part of the project are Karan Goddwani, Ashwin Kaushal, Shivangi Verma, Tanvi Thakkar and KhushbuThakkar.

The show will go on floors by next week and it is expected to launch in mid of June (2017).

