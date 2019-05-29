Madhurima Roy bags ALTBalaji's Code M

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.



We exclusively reported about Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, and Tanuj Virwani bagging pivotal roles in the project

(Read here: Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor roped in for ALTBalaji’s next; Tanuj Virwani joins Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s next).



The story is a courtroom drama with an interesting plot, twists, and a gripping storyline.



Now, the latest update is that Bengali beauty Madhurima Roy will also join the cast and will have an interesting character to portray.



Madhurima is known for her performances in Criminal Justice; Kaushiki; and Love, Lust and Confusion.



We couldn’t reach out to Madhurima for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.