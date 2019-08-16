Madhurima Tuli accuses ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh of having split personality disorder on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: It is known to everyone, that Nach Baliye 9 contestants, ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been having issues with each other during rehearsals and shoots. While Vishal has been vocal about his feelings, Madhurima thinks she is being portrayed in the wrong light.



While shooting for the upcoming episode, Madhurima accused Vishal of having split personality disorder. She said that he continuously blames her for being the culprit in their relationship while it’s the other way around. As per sources, “Madhurima said that Vishal is the real female in the relationship and is a complete nakhrebaaz. We also hear that Bollywood Star and judge, Raveena Tandon and Vishal got into a heated argument of sorts and Madhurima too blamed Vishal for presenting her in a wrong way constantly.”



On one hand we are seeing ex-couples Urvashi and Anuj, Aly and Natasha cordially working with each other, but on the other hand, Vishal and Madhurima are creating headlines for all the wrong reasons?



Will this lead to Madhurima or Vishal quitting the show?