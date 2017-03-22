Madirakshi shifts base to Mumbai for Jaat Ki Jugni

Madirakshi Mundle, who has rose to fame for her phenomenal acting skills, has recently made headlines for bagging the lead role in the much anticipated show, Jaat Ki Jugni. Madirakshi, who will be seen as Aarna or Munni, has already started shooting for the show essaying a significant role of timid girl’s journey who puts everything at stake to get her love. The talented young actor has also interestingly received a lot of fan mails congratulating her for the character and has repeatedly requested her to move to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

A source close to Madirakshi informs, “As soon as the news of Madirakshi playing the lead in Jaat Ki Jugni broke, she started receiving fan mails to shift her base to Mumbai. Madirakshi was anyways planning to move to Mumbai as it would have helped her scheduling her days properly without wasting much time travelling back and forth. And as soon as she started shooting for the show, she has moved to Mumbai from Hyderabad and she is here to stay for the longest time.”

When contacted, Madirakshi confirms the news saying, “Since my childhood, I have followed Sony Entertainment Television and I feel privileged to be associated with the channel by being a part of Jaat Ki Jugni. Also, with the kind of love and support I have received from my fans, I have decided to shift my base to Mumbai now. I have started shooting already and I am sure people will enjoy the show as much as I am enjoying shooting for it.”