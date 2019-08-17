Mahabharat actress Roopa Ganguly's son sent to custody for this reason

MUMBAI: Veteran actress and current BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son has landed himself in trouble.

He allegedly rammed his car into the wall of prestigious south Kolkata club and got arrested Friday morning. According to the reports of ANI, the police produced 21-year-old Akash Mukherjee before the Alipur court which was then followed by the orders of his arrest. The charges of rash driving and damaging properties have been served to him. Although there were no casualties, yet the crash was severe enough to damage the entire car. As per the reports of a news portal, a police officer involved had said that his blood sample has also been collected to check if it was a case of drunk driving.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh gave a statement to the police saying that there has been an accident. Roopa Ganguly herself had called the police. The law will take its own course we have nothing to say about it. We just want to say that the matter should not be politicized. We have not sought any special privileges.

West Bengal: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee arrested, after he rammed his car into a wall in Golf Green area in Kolkata last night. He will be produced before the court today. — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

#WestBengal: Police says, "Car driven by Akash Mukherjee, son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, somehow lost control&dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver. Investigation on." pic.twitter.com/yIbqyC37sv — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

In a Tweet, Roopa Ganguly, who is known for the show Mahabharat, too said, "My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic)"