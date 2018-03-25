Mahabharat fame Rohit Bhardwaj turns producer with a web series

Actor Rohit Bhardwaj best remembered as Yudhister from Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat will now don a new hat - that of a producer. His production company Vistaar Films and Entertainment has produced a web series titled Myopia - Sab Maaya Hai.

When asked Rohit about the series, he shared, "After my return from Indonesia, I realised two things. Firstly, the overseas market of web shows is huge and secondly, I was bored of doing the same type of shows. I wanted to act in shows where I will get the potential to act. Thus, came a phase when I realised that I have to do something on my own. So then I started working on it. Unfortunately that was the time when demonetisation also happened so I was not being able to find a producer for my project. Then my brother and I started Vistaar Films and Entertainments." Rohit has got a wonderful team of technicians for Myopia.

To start with, he roped in writer Kunwar Shiv Singh who has penned the story and then the captain of the ship director Ajay Bhuyan who is a big name in South film industry and the man behind the camera Sunil Reddy. Speaking on Myopia Rohit said,"Myopia is a thriller and the story revolves around Taj Mahal in Agra. I am happy to collaborate with people like Ajay Bhuyan and Sunil Reddy. The story written by Kunwar Shiv Singh is very gripping and engaging." Rohit himself playing the lead in the web-series.