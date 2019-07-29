Mahabharat Ka Aarambh on &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

MUMBAI: &TV launched its magnum opus, Paramavatar, Shri Krishna, two years ago taking viewers through the fascinating chronicles of Gokul Ke Nandlal. The spirited and mischievous makhan chor captured hearts across the nation to become one of the most beloved character on television. Paramavatar Shri Krishna is now set to take a 20-year leap. Presenting for the very first time on Indian television, the Mahabharat from Krishna’s perspective. The leap will trace Lord Krishna’s many teachings and important lessons during the epic tale of Mahabharata; exhibiting his pivotal role in the battle of Kurukshetra - one of the greatest wars in the history of mankind. Produced by Peninsula Pictures, the show will take a leap on 30th July and will air every Monday - Friday at 8.30 pm only on &TV.



Post the leap, Paramavatar Shri Krishna will present the teachings and life lessons of Lord Krishna through five important chapters depicting the philosophical discourse and explaining the impermanence of life. Commencing from Lord Krishna’s encounter with the unbeatable and evil Jarasandh, the story will then traverse through the crucial points of Lakhshagreh, Draupadi Swayambar, Paanch Pati Drama, Nar aur Narayan ki Katha, and Indraprastha while also exploring the backstory of all the incidents that led to the epic battle.



Speaking about the next phase of the storyline, Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej on behalf of Peninsula Pictures said "It is a well-known fact that Krishna has been the core to the epic story of Mahabharata. Many of his battles and his philosophical teachings are illustrated and presented as a discourse of the Bhagvat Gita. Krishna took birth at the end of Dwapara Yuga to cleanse the earth of adharma. He vanquished many evil forces and the 18-day war of Mahabharata was almost like a climax of sorts in Krishna's life. The Mahabharata has never been seen from Krishna's perspective, it has been always told as the story of the Pandavas and the Kauravas. Depicting this epic tale from Krishna's perspective gives us a unique opportunity to explain the reasons and philosophy behind the incidents of the Mahabharata.”



Lord Krishna’s role will be essayed by popular television actor Ssudeep Sahir who is all set to make his debut in mythology. Talking about his role, actor Ssudeep Sahir said “Mythology as a genre has always had a captive audience. The timeless tales of Krishna connect with the audiences across all age groups and his teachings hold relevance even today. Each one of us have grown up listening to it. I am a strong devotee and follower of Lord Krishna’s teachings and when I got this opportunity to portray the Lord himself, I couldn’t ask for anything more. It has been a wonderful experience shooting with the team and I am eagerly looking forward to my audience response to my portrayal of such a supreme personality on screen.”