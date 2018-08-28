News

Mahadev fame Kumar Hegde in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2

MUMBAI: The second season of popular series Kaal Bhairav Rahasya is in the making. The mystery drama is set to return on Star Bharat.

Gautam Rode and Additi Gupta have been roped in to play the primary characters.

As per the latest updates, TV actor Kumar Hegde has also joined the cast.

TellyChakkar has information that Kumar, who has been a part of several TV shows such as Param Avatar Sri Krishna, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Veer Shivaji, will play an important character.

His character of Rakshak is an ally of the male lead, Gautam Rode. The daily is expected to roll out soon.

We couldn’t reach out to Kumar for a comment.

Are you excited about this new drama?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

past seven days