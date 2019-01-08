News

Mahaepisode in Zee TV’s Manmohini; Siya to perform Devi path to save Ram

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Mahaepisodes are always exciting to watch!

Zee TV’s special episodes are always intriguing and interesting. The channel will now churn out some entertaining dramatic sequences in its popular show Manmohini, produced by LSD Films.

In the mahaepisode, Siya (Garima Singh Rathore) as an ideal wife will try all means to save her husband Ram (Ankit Siwach) from Mohini’s (Reyhna Malhotra) trap.

As we know, Mohini has managed to capture Ram’s four senses and she is now trying her best to capture Ram’s last sense that is vision. If Mohini manages to control Ram’s vision she will be able to have a control on him.

However, Siya will realize about Ram being possessed after he behaves weird. She will find out a solution to bring back Ram in his senses. She will perform Devi path to fail Mohini’s plan.

Will Siya’s prayers be heard or will Mohini succeed in capturing Ram?

