Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya to take a leap, Subho to play a grown up Nimai

Kolkata: Colors Bangla’s Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya, which is produced by Rana Sarkar and was launched on 1 May, 2017, is all set to take a leap post which the viewers will see an older Nimai.

Interested to how will the track move ahead after the leap?

A source associated with the show shared, “Nimai will be seen grown up just before the Holi celebrations. He will initiate the celebrations of Holi in Nabadwip and it is during this time that he will meet Lokkhipriya. By this time, people will already be aware of Nimai’s scholarly learning and preaching on Lord Krishna. Amidst all the colours of Holi, the colour of love will spread between Nimai and Lokkhipriya. They will fall in love with each other. Although Nimai’s mother is not happy with the alliance, she will have to give in to her son’s wishes. Nimai and Lokkhipriya will get married.”

“Their marriage will be treated like a grand event. Them coming together will emphasize the union of Bishnu and Lokkhi. Nimai and Lokkhipriya will be presented as the reincarnation of Bishnu and Lokkhi respectively,” added the source.

The makers of the show have roped in actor Subho Roy Chowdhury to portray the character of older Nimai. Subho was earlier seen in dailies like Rudrani, Bodhuboron, Haat baralei bondu, and Sayangsiddha to name a few.

Actress Nabanita Malakar, who acted in soaps like Punni Pukur, Ei Chele Ta Velvele will be seen in the role of Lokkhipriya.

