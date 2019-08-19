‘THIS’ Maharana Pratap actor has undergone a ‘NAME CHANGE’!

MUMBAI: Seen in popular television fiction tales such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Maharana Pratap, Viineet Kumar is quite a talented actor.



It was a while back that the actor got married to his lady love, and after focusing on his business, he plans to make a smashing comeback on television. However, a lot of people have been spelling his name incorrectly.



Hence, in a conversation with TellyChakkar, Viineet mentioned about his name change, why he did this, and his belief system.



Viineet shared, 'It is after my marriage that our family astrologer told me to add an extra i in my name "n" remove the extra "t". He told me that as per my profession, my name has to be supportive enough to get me name, fame, and recognition for my work. And I must say that he is very good in his predictions and calculations about grah placements and dashas as per astrology and numerology. I do believe in astrology.'



Cheers, Viineet !