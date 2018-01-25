Home > Tv > Tv News
Maharani to DIE in Shakti

25 Jan 2018 06:51 PM

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: After the suspense around the phone call which Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) received with a threat to declare herself as a kinner else Harman would be killed in Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms), it is known that the person was none other than Maharani.

The cunning strategy to vex Soumya has finally come out in front of Harman and Preeto. Maharani will soon make things worse for herself and will hold Preeto at gunpoint. Here Harman will come to Preeto’s rescue.

With no choice left, Maharani will run for her life and Harman will follow her.

A source informs, “In an attempt to escape from Harman, Maharani will run away from him. Harman will chase her and will subsequently alert the police. Maharani will sprint to flee but she will reach a dead end. And as truth always triumphs over evil, the cops will get hold of her and will shoot her following her death. “

With this, Soumya and Harman combat yet another hurdle and we are sure her never ending troubles will soon have another one joining the list. Until then keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates!

 
