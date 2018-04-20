Mahasangam special on Colors

MUMBAI: COLORS’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been witnessing some high voltage drama. In the recent track, Harman (Vivian Dsena) decides to marry his childhood friend Jasleen (Amrita Prakash), his mother Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) is totally against the union and plots a strategy to stop her son from getting married.



In the Mahasangam episode, viewers will see the COLORS family, like, Chakor and Suraj (Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria) from Udann, Anushka (Avika Gor) from Laado 2, Sanchi and Veer (Swarda Thigale and Varun Kapoor) from Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Aditya (Harshad Chopra) from Bepannaah, Roopa (Kyrstle D’Souza) from Belan wali Bahu come together to help Preeto in her plan to make Harman see the reason for not going ahead with this wedding. The Mahasangam episode will also witness characters from Belan Wali Bahu, Bepannaah and Dil se Dil Tak be a part of the Sangeet, Haldi and all the wedding ceremonies.

What do you think about Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Commenting on the Mahasangam episode Krystle D’Souza said, “Mahasangam episodes are always quite fun because the entire COLORS family comes together and it was great shooting and catching up with everyone on the sets of Shakti. I have shot a dance sequence for one of the wedding ceremonies and it was a really great experience for me, hope the viewers also enjoy it.”



Will Harman get married to Jasleen or will he choose to win back his real love, Soumya?