Mahasangam special: Dance face-off between Sahil-Vedhika & Prince-Devika

Mumbai: Zee TV’s two popular jodis are set to burn the dance floor!

The channel is known for bringing interesting mahasangam special episodes every week. This time, viewers will witness the lead couples of two shows coming together under one roof. We are talking about Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’s Sahil (Karan Jotwani)-Vedhika (Suhasi Dhami) and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More’s Devika (Yesha Rughani)-Varun (Shoaib Ibrahim).

According to our sources, Devika will follow Prince (Shoaib) to Kanpur to check if Prince and Varun is the same person. Subsequently, Prince and Sahil will happen to be good friends and he will arrange his stay at Sahil’s house.

Following this, another interesting sequence coming up is a Kanpur dance competition, where Prince-Devika and Sahil-Vedhika will have a dance face-off.

