Bigg Boss fame Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel finally got engaged in Spain. While holidaying in Spain, Ashmit proposed to the lady in a cozy restaurant.

Ashmit like a gentleman went down on his knees and slid the ring on Maheck’s finger. The hot couple was dating each other for a long time.

Ashmit planned to ask the lady on Eiffel Tower in France however, he found Marbella (A city in southern Spain), the place where they were staying to be more beautiful.

Both shared their excitement on social media.

She said YES!!! @maheckchahal #downonmyknee #engagement #ring #butwhichfinger #partnerforlife #bae #yesididit A post shared by Ashmit Patel (@ashmitpatel) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

The duo was seen together in the reality Sony TV series Power Couple.

Tellychakkar wishes both of them a happy life!