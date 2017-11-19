Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who plays a step-mother in Mahesh Bhatt's "Naamkarann", says the filmmaker convinced her to take up the role.

"I remember that initially I was very doubtful to take up this character. Later Bhatt saheb inspired me. He actually told me that if he can't do justice to Neela, he will fail in his life. These were his words, he actually realised the importance of a step-mother in his own life," Sayantani said in a statement.

Talking about her journey in the show, Sayantani said: "My journey in 'Naamkarann' can be considered as a roller-coaster ride. It is an amazing feeling that I'm associated with the show from the beginning. It is a special feeling to be part of this show, as the show is doing good."

(Source: IANS)