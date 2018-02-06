Mahesh Bhatt thanks Sayantani Ghosh for playing Neela Maa flawlessly

Yesterday (5th February) was a heartbreaking episode of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

According to the track, Avni (Aditi Rathore) had lost the biggest support of her life, Neela Maa (Sayantani Ghosh). The sequence was so heartbreaking that it left many in tears.

Fans have been pouring in their love for Neela Maa for her exit from the show. The viewers have been requesting the makers to bring back Neela Maa on the show.

This clearly shows that how much the fans were attached to Neela Maa for obvious reasons.

(Also Read: Vidyut to PROPOSE to Avni & blackmail her in Naamkarann)

Though the characters that we see onscreen are fictional but few of them are inspired from real life.

The character of Neela from Naamkarann was one such character that was inspired by the mother of none other than Mahesh Bhatt, the mastermind behind the show.

Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message on Neela’s exit from the show where he revealed the fact that the character was inspired by his own Mother and thanked Sayantani for doing justice to the role.

Take a look at his tweet below –

The character of Neela MA in #Naamkaran was sourced from my heartfelt feeling of gratitude for my ‘other’ mother Hemlata ben. Thank you @sayantani0609 for pouring your soul into it.pic.twitter.com/GtDV4n7aWs — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 5, 2018