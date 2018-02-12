Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mahesh Bhatt wants to work with the superstars of tomorrow

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2018 01:30 PM

Mumbai:STAR Plus’ show India’s Next Superstars recently got veteran director Mahesh Bhatt on board to share his years of experience and impart knowledge to the contestants of the show. Excited about this association, Mr. Bhatt can’t wait to see their journeys outside of the competition.

What do you think about Mahesh Bhatt?

Roped in as the new principal, Mahesh Bhatt will be seen in the Superstars Ki Paathshaala challenging the contestants with tasks every week. With the promising new promo, looks like he’s here for some serious business. He recently shot for his first episode in the academy where he mingled and shared a heartfelt message for them, “You need a strong heart to perform as the world is full of spectators. I want to have a life-long connect with each one of you and see how you people shine in the real world.”

Looks like the Superstars of Tomorrow are in for some treat with Mahesh Bhat as their new mentor!

Tags > Star Plus, Mahesh Bhatt, India’s Next Superstars, Superstars Ki Paathshaala challenging,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Bollywood enthusiastically takes up the #...

Aamir Khan
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days