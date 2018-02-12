Mahesh Bhatt wants to work with the superstars of tomorrow

Mumbai:STAR Plus’ show India’s Next Superstars recently got veteran director Mahesh Bhatt on board to share his years of experience and impart knowledge to the contestants of the show. Excited about this association, Mr. Bhatt can’t wait to see their journeys outside of the competition.

Roped in as the new principal, Mahesh Bhatt will be seen in the Superstars Ki Paathshaala challenging the contestants with tasks every week. With the promising new promo, looks like he’s here for some serious business. He recently shot for his first episode in the academy where he mingled and shared a heartfelt message for them, “You need a strong heart to perform as the world is full of spectators. I want to have a life-long connect with each one of you and see how you people shine in the real world.”

Looks like the Superstars of Tomorrow are in for some treat with Mahesh Bhat as their new mentor!