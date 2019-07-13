Mahesh Luthra in comma in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : The upcoming twist of ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya is all set to showcase high voltage drama.

It was earlier seen that Mahesh exposes Sherlyn before entire Arora and Luthra family members.

Sherlyn thus keeps Preeta at gunpoint.

Unfortunately, this entire nail-biting sequence will be Sherlyn’s wild nightmare.

Nothing like this sort happens while Sherlyn orders Prithvi to send his goons.

Unlikely, Mahesh meets with a deadly accident and he slips in a comma.

Post this big shock for Luthra family, Prithvi and Preeta’s pre-wedding rituals begin.

It will be interesting to see if Prithvi and Preeta will get married.