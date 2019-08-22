Mahi to give a birth to a kinnar in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) taking a 20-year leap to give the show a fresh feel.

We also mentioned that lead actor Vivian Dsena, who plays the role of Harman, is quitting the show, while female protagonist Rubina Dilaik will continue.



Harman has already been shown as dead in the show.



Colors has now released a new promo where it is seen that Mahi (wife of Harman) gives birth to a kinnar .



It looks like history is set to repeat itself!



We have heard Preeto (Kamya Punjabi), Saumya (Rubina), and Mahi will now raise the baby.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming track? Hit the comments section and tell us!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.