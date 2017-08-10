&TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna (Peninsula Pictures) will soon welcome the cute and young actress in their show.

The very pretty and adorable Mahi Soni, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Super Dancer and Sabse Bada Kalakaar, is roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Mahi will portray the character of a young Radha in the mythological series.

Mahi’s dad confirmed the news with us.

The show will also feature TV actors Deepak Jethi and Nagesh Salwan playing the roles of Brahmarakshas and Guru respectively.

