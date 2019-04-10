Mahisagar helped me realize that comedy is my forte: Sandit Tiwari

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film or show a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television, Bollywood, and web actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Starting his career with 2011 series Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga on Imagine TV, Sandit Tiwari has come a long way in his career.



After this show, he was loved for his characters in shows such as Me Aajji Aur Sahib with child actor Reem Sheikh, Fear Files, Anamika, Mahisagar, Jamai Raja, and Naya Mahisagar.



Wondering what the man is up to these days, we at Tellychakkar buzzed him, and he answered the phone warmly. Sandit averred, 'Well, I have really enjoyed my stint as an actor and have been on a break since 2006, as I have been assisting Atul Mongia in his film workshops. I later even moved towards writing, and I have scripted a web show that I plan to pitch soon. There is a lot happening, and I love and enjoy this creative space.'



Commenting on the big boom in the digital era, Sandit contributed, 'The digital is great as it gives a maker an opportunity to experiment with content. We can opt for bolder content and experiment with situations and conditions of the plot and concept. The audience reception is amazing. Talking about myself, I enjoy comedy, and it was Mahisagar that helped me realize that comedy is my forte.'



When asked about his comeback to acting, he stated, 'Well, I am not looking for work, but I am open to something that is quality based. I would love to be a part of a show, web or digital, if it is distinguished in nature.'



Good luck, Sandit!