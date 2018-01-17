Mahua to get kidnapped; Nimki to call off the wedding

Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya has been doing wonders for the channel. It won’t be wrong to say that Zama Habib’s production debut is a dark horse that turned out to be the ace player.

The viewers already know that Nimki (played by Bhumika Gurung) is all set to get married to Babbu Singh (Abhishek Singh). The wedding is already on a roll and in the upcoming track a major drama will commence.

According to the upcoming episodes, Nimki’s sister Mahua (Saniya Nooran) will get kidnapped. The man to kidnap her will be Nimki’s to be father-in-law, Nahar Singh (S Ashraf Karim).

The reason behind him kidnapping her is still not clear. However, the whole kidnap drama will be a high voltage sequence. As per our information, Nimki and Abhimanyu (Indraneil Sengupta) will go on a hunt to find Mahua.

In the series of events, Nimki will refuse to marry Babbu, until the time she doesn’t find out Mahua. Nonetheless, Nimki and Babbu will eventually get married.

The whole sequence will be nail-biting and popcorn worthy.

