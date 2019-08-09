Main Bhi Ardhangini gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: Main Bhi Ardhangini is one of the most popular TV soaps. It airs on &TV at 9.30 pm. Now, the show will be given a new time slot with the introduction of another show on the channel.



According to the reports, the serial Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari which will premiere on 27th August is most likely to take up the slot.



Reports further mentioned that while Main Bhi Ardhangini will be shifted to a new slot, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari will air at the 9.30 PM slot. Main Bhi Ardhangini will most likely occupy the 7.30 pm slot, however, nothing is confirmed as per the reports.