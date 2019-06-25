Major CONSPIRACIES against Kulfi and Sikandar in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha is gaining immense popularity among the audiences.

The channel recently launched a promo wherein Sikandar and Kulfi (Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma) would reunite despite all the hurdles.

However, the union will be a result of many hardships.

Chandan will plot a major attack on Sikandar due to which he will fell into a well. Kullfi will put her own life in danger to get Sikandar out of the well.

Post the fiasco, the father-daughter duo will reunite followed by emotional scenes.

Well, we’re sure the audiences will be ecstatic for Sikan-Kullfi’s reunion.

Are you excited for the episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.