Major drama: Naagin 2 actor to enter Yeh Teri Galiyan during Janmashtami special

03 Sep 2018
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news of the Janmashtami special episode in Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan, in which popular celebrities would present a special dance performance.

As per the latest updates, the hour-long episode will also witness a new entry. TV actor Mohit Joshi is going to enter the daily soap as the new negative character. The actor was last seen in Naagin 2.

He will essay a character named Rana, who is Beauty’s ex-boyfriend.
 


According to the storyline, Rana visits Beauty to kill Thakoma and take her place. Their intentions would be to overpower and rule Sonagachi. ‘They plan to sell all the girls of Sonagachi,’ a little birdie reveals. They intend to auction all the girls. ‘A scene like Agneepath will be created,’ a source adds.
 
(Also Read: Janmashtami special in Yeh Teri Galiyan; Sanam Johar, Shraddha Arya, Arjit Taneja, and others to perform)

Meanwhile, Beauty kidnaps Puchki. Beauty and Rana plan to kill Puchki.

How will Puchki escape this trap? Will she survive? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers.
