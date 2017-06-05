Hot Downloads

News

Major dramatic twists coming up in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2017 06:22 PM

Viewers of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) have recently witness a high voltage wedding drama.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) got married, and now we hear that, life has a difficult journey in store for Avni ahead.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Avni will be seen struggling in the kitchen as she doesn’t know cooking. She ends up cutting the vegetables wrong and also fails in cooking chapattis. Meanwhile Neil will enter the kitchen and tease her for not being able to cook.”

Well, it would be interesting to watch how Avni will deal with the situation.

We tried contacting Aditi but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

