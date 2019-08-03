Major rift between Dhruv and Kabir in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Dhruv tries to kill Pooja to exact his revenge. However, Kabir makes his entry in the nick of time and saves Pooja.

Dhruv does not give up and then gets Pooja kidnapped. He keeps her captive at an isolated location.

Kabir suspects that Dhruv is responsible for Pooja’s kidnapping and questions him, but the latter refuses to answer.

This leads to a major fight between the brothers, and Suman asks Kabir to trust Dhruv.

Eventually, Kabir learns the truth.

It will be interesting to see whether he manages to save Pooja.