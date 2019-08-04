Major showdown between Karan and Prithvi in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to it.



The makers are all set to up the drama quotient by making Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) marry in the upcoming episodes.



However, before the marriage takes place, the audience can expect some high-voltage drama. Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) tries everything possible to stop the wedding, as he wants to seek revenge from Preeta for ruining his family's happiness.



Moreover, Karan and Prithvi have a major showdown. This sequence will have high-action drama. They both will fight hard for Preeta.



Let’s wait and watch if Prithvi succeeds in marrying Preeta after all.