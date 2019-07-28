Major showdown between Kaynaat and Saltanat in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera will showcase shocking twists and turns.



It was earlier seen that Kaynaat tries various ways to separate Saltanat and Zaroon but in vain. Further, Kaynaat fails to stop Zaroon and Saltanat’s marriage.



Thus, Kaynaat has made Zaroon’s effigy and marries him.



Moreover, she succeeds in stopping Zaroon and Saltanat from consummating. She spikes Saltanat and Zaroon’s milk, locks Saltanat in her room with the effigy, wears the same bridal dress as her, and consummates the marriage with Zaroon, who is in an intoxicated state.



The next morning, when Saltanat wakes up, she finds Kaynaat with Zaroon.



Shockingly, Saltanat finds Zaroon lifeless and confronts Kaynaat over her misdeeds.



Will Saltanat be able to expose Kaynaat before the entire family?