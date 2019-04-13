News

MAJOR TIFF between Kabir and Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s popular show, Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye), is geared up for major drama galore.

 In the previous episode, Zara gave up the decision of joining Shariah Board for the sake of saving her marriage with Kabir as he had clearly stated that Zara joining the Board will immensely affect their relationship.

 Kabir was pretty happy to know Zara’s decision. However, Zara will later go ahead and join Shariah Board and will fight the case. She will also win the case and will receive a lot of appreciation from others. In her time of success, Zara will miss Kabir’s presence.

 Do you think Kabir will accept Zara? Will Zara try to make Kabir understand her point of views?

 Only time will tell.

 What are your views on the current track of the show? Hit the comment section below.

 Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

 

Tags > Zee TV, Creative Eye, Ishq Subhanallah, Eisha Singh, Adnan Khan, Zara, Kabir, Kabir and Zara romance, tellychakkar news, latest gossip, latest update, daily soap,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami

past seven days