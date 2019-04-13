MAJOR TIFF between Kabir and Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: ZEE TV’s popular show, Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye), is geared up for major drama galore.

In the previous episode, Zara gave up the decision of joining Shariah Board for the sake of saving her marriage with Kabir as he had clearly stated that Zara joining the Board will immensely affect their relationship.

Kabir was pretty happy to know Zara’s decision. However, Zara will later go ahead and join Shariah Board and will fight the case. She will also win the case and will receive a lot of appreciation from others. In her time of success, Zara will miss Kabir’s presence.

Do you think Kabir will accept Zara? Will Zara try to make Kabir understand her point of views?

Only time will tell.

