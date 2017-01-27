Major twist in Arjun-Maya’s mehendi ceremony in Beyhadh

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas) will now grip with wedding fever with Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya (Jennifer Winget) taking holy nuptial vows.

The makers are trying their level best to keep up the mystery factor intact. However, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) has turn detective Byomkesh Bakshi to find out the secret surrounding Maya’s depression tablets.

In the coming episode, the family members will gear up for Arjun and Maya’s pre-wedding celebration. The families will gather for the couple’s mehendi cum sangeet ritual. It will be grandeur at its best, as audience will witness Arjun-Maya’s sizzling moves.

Later, the guests present at the festivity will shake their legs. While Arjun-Maya will be busy dancing, Maya’s mom Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will push Arjun. And Arjun will fall over Maya. However, this incident will destroy Maya’s mehendi, which will be seen as a bad omen.

This is not it as we have been informed (and things are yet to get confirmed) that amidst the festivity, blood will spill, making lives red in horror.

What will happen? Well, if scriptwriters stick to their pen, then Arjun might be shot and Jhanvi’s act of pushing him would be a means to protect him.

Boy o boy!!!

What will be the new twist? Will Maya manage to find out the shooter?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the actors to learn more on the development.

Keep an eye on the show to witness the interesting track.