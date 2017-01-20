Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Major twist in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2017 01:53 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) will unfold a lot of new twists and turns.

As seen so far, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) met each other at an awards function after seven years. And audience saw some intense moments between them.

Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be revealed that Dev, who has become a free man, will have some hidden motive behind it. He is secretly helping Sonakshi in her business and hence he has also shut down his trade company.

Furthermore, Dev has also helped Sonakshi to achieve success in the past seven years. Dev has been the investor in Sonakshi’s company.

However, Sonakshi is unaware of all these developments.

What will happen next? Will Sonakshi ever learn about Dev’s changed behaviour?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach Erica for a comment.

Tags > Sony TV, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Beyond Dreams,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top