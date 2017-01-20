Major twist in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) will unfold a lot of new twists and turns.

As seen so far, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) met each other at an awards function after seven years. And audience saw some intense moments between them.

Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be revealed that Dev, who has become a free man, will have some hidden motive behind it. He is secretly helping Sonakshi in her business and hence he has also shut down his trade company.

Furthermore, Dev has also helped Sonakshi to achieve success in the past seven years. Dev has been the investor in Sonakshi’s company.

However, Sonakshi is unaware of all these developments.

What will happen next? Will Sonakshi ever learn about Dev’s changed behaviour?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach Erica for a comment.