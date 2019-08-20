News

THIS makes Jasmin Bhasin grace the stage of Nach Baliye 9

20 Aug 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows and season 9 of the show has been grabbing headlines for more than one reason. Firstly, season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan, and secondly, this season’s format has been spiced up. Not just real life couples, but ex-couples have also participated in the show. According to the latest reports, Jasmin Bhasin will make an appearance in the upcoming episode.

Jasmin came to support Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic. Jasmine said to India Forums, "Yes I came on Nach Baliye to support my best friend who was in danger. They wanted to know what I know about Aly and Natasa’s relationship as they think they are not ex and are dating. I told them they should date and give it a try. I was there to wish them luck.


Aly Goni added, "Jasmine is my best friend and also there was rumour about me dating her and it will also get cleared on the stage."

 

