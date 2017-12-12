Maleeka R Ghai ecstatic to play a cop for the first time

Talented actress Maleeka R Ghai who is currently essaying the negative role of Bhadramaa in Colors’ popular fantasy drama Chandrakanta (Balaji Telefilms) is known for enacting various shades on screen.

From portraying a comic role in Aarambh to get into the skin of a character wherein she had to enact emotional scenes in Saraswatichandra, Maleeka has always been keen on exploring more with variety of roles as an actor.

Now she is set to play a cop on screen for the first time in her career in Sony TV’s Crime Patrol.

We hear that, Maleeka will soon be seen as a PI, Seema Gaikwad, who is committed to her job. Work is worship for her. She even cancels her maternity leave to get a crime case solved that happens in her locality.

When we contacted Maleeka, she told us, “I am quite excited as well as nervous for the feedback that I will get for this role. The level of performance in Crime Patrol is very different. It’s always very exciting to do a crime story where you are not required to put a lot of make-up and you just need to focus on your character and the performance.”

“I really appreciate the creative team, the channel and the producer for choosing me for a role that I have never played before. I am really thankful to them. The entire unit was very co-operative and supportive. I have played such a role for the first time and everyone’s support has really helped me to give my best,” she added.

We wish Maleeka all the best.