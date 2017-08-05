Colors' popular series Chandrakanta (Balaji Telefilms) is all set to unfold new twists and turns by welcoming a new entrant in its upcoming episodes.

We hear that, popular and talented actress Maleeka R Ghai, who was recently seen on Star Plus' Aarambh, has been roped in to play a key role in the series.

Our source informs us, "Maleeka will be introduced as Bhadra Maa in the upcoming episodes. She will be the Guru maa of Irawati (Urvashi Dholakia) and a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Bhadra maa will be equipped with all the supernatural powers which she attained from her sadhna. Iravati will be taking advice from Bhadra Maa during her difficult phases whom she would be respecting a lot."

When we contacted Maleeka, she commented, "Its truly a pleasure working with Balaji Telefilms all over again after Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Its an auspicious project and playing such a strong and powerful character opposite Iravati is a great challenge. Ekta Kapoor is known for giving different looks to her characters and believe me, I am enjoying mine. After doing so many positive characters like Saraswati in Saraswatichandra, I hope my fans and admirers would love and accept me as Bhadra Maa just as they did in my previous roles."

Tellychakkar wishes Maleeka all the best for her new journey.