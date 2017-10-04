Actress Malini Kapoor is expected to deliver her first child in November, and she is scared as well as excited about it.

"As November is getting closer, my heart is beating faster. It's a mixed feeling. I am scared and excited at the same time. Each morning is different. Sometimes I feel scared because of the pain I may have to go through during delivery, and excited because soon I will have my baby in my arms," Malini said in a statement.

Asked about taking responsibilities, she said: "I have always been the little one and the pampered one in my house. My sister (Shalini Kapoor) is the one who especially pampers me. I am sure the attention will definitely shift from me to my little one, but that's going to be beautiful."

"As far as responsibility is concerned, I am absolutely ready. I am carefree, but not careless," she added.

Will she continue to work or take a break?

"I got the big news when 'Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan' was ending so, the timing was perfect. After my baby arrives, I am not going to work for at least a year though advertisements and other not so regular things are always welcome," said the actress, who has featured in shows like "Balika Vadhu" and "Kumkum".

(Source: IANS)