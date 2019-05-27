Mallika Dua lends a ‘titillating’ voice to Zee TV’s digital campaign for Hamari Bahu Silk

MUMBAI: Humor is a strong tool for brand storytelling and the latest to leverage its power is leading Hindi GEC, Zee TV. The channel has collaborated with actor, writer and comedienne Mallika Dua to produce exclusive content for a differentiated digital campaign to promote the launch of its new fiction offering ‘Hamari Bahu Silk’. The show highlights the story of a young girl Pakhi who signs up for a job of a voice-over artist for sensuous films so that she can financially support her family. Hailing from a traditional family, Pakhi must come to terms with acceptance issues regarding her unconventional career choice and raised eyebrows from her own family, friends, relatives and in-laws. While the show throws open a discussion of what constitutes an ‘appropriate’ or ‘dignified enough’ job for a person to take up and whether it is the society’s prerogative to judge someone for the jobs they do, the digital campaign aimed at building a strong surround for the show’s launch - #KaamBadnaam takes a tongue-in-cheek route of celebrating oddly satisfying jobs that that maybe badnaam in society’s eyes but give satisfaction to the people doing them, simply because they love doing what they do, without the fear of ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.

The campaign kicked off with a Facebook page named ‘Oddly Satisfying Jobs’ going LIVE, followed by Mallika Dua reacting to it with a video saying that she would like to apply for the job of a VO artiste for sensuous films and auditioning for the same in one of her famous voices. Mallika will also be seen initiating a quirky Badnaam Voice contest in the coming week where she will ask her followers and viewers of Zee TV to record famous Hindi film dialogues in their most sensuous voices and share the same on social media by tagging Zee TV. Winners of the contest will stand to win exciting prizes!

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE commented, “Hamari Bahu Silk touches upon the subject of unconventional career choices, the judgements they draw from amongst one’s own inner circle and the filters of Log Kya Kahenge that come in the way of taking up these jobs. But with the show addressing the issue in a light-hearted manner, we took a humorous approach to build the digital surround for its launch. Mallika Dua, widely applauded for her spot-on observations and irreverent takes on social phenomena makes for a fine fit for us to collaborate with on a campaign like #KaamBadnaam where we celebrate oddly satisfying jobs like the one taken up by our protagonist of Hamari Bahu Silk.”

About Zee TV

Zee TV, the flagship channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was launched in October 1992. With a reach of more than 173 countries and access to 1+ Billion viewers globally, Zee TV has created strong brand equity and is the largest media franchise serving the South Asian Diaspora. Realizing its strength in programming and the need for Indian entertainment in the overseas market, it launched Zee TV in the UK / Europe (1995), the USA (1998), Africa (1998) and is available across five continents. Nearly two decades since its launch, Zee TV has driven the growth of the satellite and cable industry in India. The popularity of Zee arises from its understanding of Indian culture and beliefs that are reflected in its programming. Zee TV’s content library delivers a variety of choices for the great Indian middle class ranging from non-fiction formats that celebrate the talent of India’s common man to fiction shows that deliver strong messages and drive positive change in society while entertaining viewers. Zee TV’s content resonates with it's core ethos - ‘Aaj Likhenge Kal’ that aims to inspire viewers to take charge of their destinies giving wings to their dreams and aspirations.

Since its inception, Zee TV is a pioneer in the Indian television space – be it introducing singing talent based reality television with Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995, revolutionizing the way dance was perceived in the country with Dance India Dance in 2009 or encouraging children’s creativity, spontaneity and acting skills through India’s Best Dramebaaz in 2013. Zee TV introduced a wave of popular game shows like Just Ek Minute, Saanp Seedi, Antakshari and clutter-breaking fiction concepts that were way ahead of their time such as Tara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chattan, Hasratein, Rishtey, Sailaab, Zee Horror show, Amaanat, Ashirwaad, Basera, Koshish Ek Asha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Mehendi Tere Naam Ki. All these programmes proved to be major primetime successes and set benchmarks for television. As a socially responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has touched upon a number of diverse social issues through path-breaking shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Aapki Antara, Saat Phere, Punarvivaah, Afsar Bitya, Phir Subah Hogi and Doli Armaanon Ki. Some of the channel’s biggest primetime successes in recent times include Jhansi Ki Rani, Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Jamai Raja, Brahmarakshas, Piyaa Albela, Zindagi Ki Mehek, and Woh …Apna Sa.