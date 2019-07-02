News

Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor promote Booo... Sabki Phategi on Colors’ Kavach

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Jul 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor, who are playing the leads in ALTBalaji’s upcoming horror–comedy web-series Booo Sabki Phategi, recently shot with the team of Colors’ Kavach 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

This will be the first time that Kavach will have an integration episode. What's more! It is with a web-series. Mallika and Tusshar have already shot the episode, and it is expected to air very soon.

Booo... Sabki Phategi is directed by Farhad Samji, who is best known as the co-writer of the Golmaal and Housefull franchises. The series will also feature celebrated actors Sanjay Mishra, Shefali Jariwala, Krushna Abhishek , Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Vipul Roy, Anil Charanjeet, Shweta Gulati, Saba Saudagar, and Sakshi Pradhan.

past seven days