News

Mallika Sherawat to play the antagonist in THIS show?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat has been part of several Bollywood films. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's web series called Booo.. Sabki Phategi wherein she was starred alongside Tusshar Kapoor

Now, according to the reports, the actress is already being considered for their upcoming project. Reportedly, she will be playing the antagonist of the show.

Yes, you read that right!  A source close to the show informed to SpotboyE.com that Mallika has been approached to play a negative role in the sequel of the web show Apharan.

Are you excited to see Mallika in negative shade? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Mallika Sherawat, ALTBalaji, web series, Booo.. Sabki Phategi wherein, Tusshar Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja

past seven days