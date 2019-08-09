Mallika Sherawat to play the antagonist in THIS show?

MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat has been part of several Bollywood films. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's web series called Booo.. Sabki Phategi wherein she was starred alongside Tusshar Kapoor



Now, according to the reports, the actress is already being considered for their upcoming project. Reportedly, she will be playing the antagonist of the show.



Yes, you read that right! A source close to the show informed to SpotboyE.com that Mallika has been approached to play a negative role in the sequel of the web show Apharan.



Are you excited to see Mallika in negative shade? Hit the comment section below.