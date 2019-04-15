News

Mama fires Sameer; Naina unaware about it in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 03:07 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming twist of Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will witness a shocking twist as Mama fires Sameer for big fraud. However, Naina unaware about this.

In the ongoing track of the show, Sameer is helping Anand by withdrawing fifty thousand rupees from the Maheshwaris’ business account without taking permission from anyone.

Sameer lies to Naina by saying that they are giving the ‘shagun’ amount on the basis of the investment.

Before Anand can return the same amount to Sameer, Mamaji comes to know about Sameer’s deed.

In the upcoming episode, Mamaji thus frames Sameer in a fraud case. It will be interesting to see how Sameer proves himself innocent.

Tags > Sameer; Naina, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Mamaji, Maheshwaris, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days