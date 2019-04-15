Mama fires Sameer; Naina unaware about it in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: In the upcoming twist of Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will witness a shocking twist as Mama fires Sameer for big fraud. However, Naina unaware about this.

In the ongoing track of the show, Sameer is helping Anand by withdrawing fifty thousand rupees from the Maheshwaris’ business account without taking permission from anyone.

Sameer lies to Naina by saying that they are giving the ‘shagun’ amount on the basis of the investment.

Before Anand can return the same amount to Sameer, Mamaji comes to know about Sameer’s deed.

In the upcoming episode, Mamaji thus frames Sameer in a fraud case. It will be interesting to see how Sameer proves himself innocent.