News

Mamata Shankar, Tanushree Chakraborty, and Pujarini Ghosh promote Flat No 609 on Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 02:05 PM

KOLKATA: It’s promotion time for the team of Flat No 609! It’s an upcoming Bengali film directed by Arindam Bhattacharya and starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Mamata Shankar, Abir Chatterjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Kaharaj Mukherjee, and Pujarini Ghosh.

Mamata, Tanushree, and Pujarini will be seen promoting the film in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s popular game show Didi No. 1, which is hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee.

The actresses will appear as participants on the show. This particular episode will be aired today (30 August) at 5 PM.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Flat No 609!, Arindam Bhattacharya, Soumitra Chatterjee, Mamata Shankar, Abir Chatterjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Kaharaj Mukherjee, Pujarini Ghosh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days