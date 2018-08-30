Mamata Shankar, Tanushree Chakraborty, and Pujarini Ghosh promote Flat No 609 on Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1

KOLKATA: It’s promotion time for the team of Flat No 609! It’s an upcoming Bengali film directed by Arindam Bhattacharya and starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Mamata Shankar, Abir Chatterjee, Tanushree Chakraborty, Kaharaj Mukherjee, and Pujarini Ghosh.

Mamata, Tanushree, and Pujarini will be seen promoting the film in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s popular game show Didi No. 1, which is hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee.

The actresses will appear as participants on the show. This particular episode will be aired today (30 August) at 5 PM.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates.