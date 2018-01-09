Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mamta Verma joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kaleerien

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
09 Jan 2018 01:49 PM

Talented actress, Mamta Verma is on a roll these days!!!

The actress, who is currently seen in Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha and Colors’ Mahakali, has been roped in for another big banner project.

Any guesses which venture are we talking about?

Well, Mamta has been roped in to play a key role in Nikhil Sinha’s upcoming project, Kaleerein on Zee TV.  

Our source informs us that Mamta has been finalized to play the role of Laali, bua of the female protagonist. She will be seen as a blowhard and a blabbermouth.

We tried getting in touch with Mamta but she remained unavailable for comment.

Mamta was last seen on popular shows like Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka (Sony TV), Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) and many more. 

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Mamta Verma, Zee TV, Kaleerien, Sony TV, Ek Deewana Tha, Colors tv, Mahakali, Nikhil Sinha, Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka, Piyaa Albela, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top