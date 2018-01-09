Mamta Verma joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kaleerien

Talented actress, Mamta Verma is on a roll these days!!!

The actress, who is currently seen in Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha and Colors’ Mahakali, has been roped in for another big banner project.

Any guesses which venture are we talking about?

Well, Mamta has been roped in to play a key role in Nikhil Sinha’s upcoming project, Kaleerein on Zee TV.

Our source informs us that Mamta has been finalized to play the role of Laali, bua of the female protagonist. She will be seen as a blowhard and a blabbermouth.

We tried getting in touch with Mamta but she remained unavailable for comment.

Mamta was last seen on popular shows like Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka (Sony TV), Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) and many more.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.