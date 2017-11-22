Star Bharat’s new daily Kaal Bhairav Rahasya has kept the audience guessing since its inception. The series started on with a heavy duty drama and dark secrets. The mystery behind Kaal Bhairav temple is the crux of the story.

While the guessing game is on, TellyChakkar has got its hands on the big secret. We have just solved one of the puzzles behind the mysterious Kaal Bhairav temple. According to a credible insider, the thriller is all set to witness a new entry. A new character will be introduced in the plot that will be a lead behind the unsolved mystery of Kaal Bhairav temple.

Mumbai lad, Manan Joshi who is all set to make his debut on Indian television has been finalised to play an integral part in the show. According to the information, we have gathered, Manan will be playing a half-werewolf (aadimanav). His entry in the show will be a just one puzzle in the thickly convoluted narrative.

“A troglodyte who is half human and half creature in Siddhpur will add more dimensions to the story. He is the reason why human beings are killed in the temple once they enter post evening,” a little birdie explained.

We buzzed the newbie to confirm the story. Manan without divulging much about his character said, “The character will be a very important one in the story. That’s all I can say right now.”

According to our sources, Manan has already begun the shooting for the daily produced by Ravi Gharani. In the past, Manan who is also an engineer, has shared the screen with the likes of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in advertisements. Kaal Bhairav Rahasya will be his big debut in the television space.

Now, the interesting part to see is whether Manan's entry will solve all the mysteries behind the Kaal Bhairav temple or there's more that the makers have kept in store.