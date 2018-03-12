Manashi Sahariah crowned as the winner of The Voice India Kids Season 2

Mumbai: After a tough competition and soul stirring performances week after week, &TV’s The Voice India Kids season 2, produced by Essel Vision Productions Limited, found its winner in little Manashi Sahariah.

With the competition getting tougher each passing week, the top six contestants who battled it out till the end were Manashi Sahariah, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntaas Kaur, Mohammad Faazil, Shruti Goswami and Neelanjana Ray.

However, it was Manashi who not only lifted the winner’s trophy but also took home a cheque of Rs. 25,00,000/- as coach Palak Muchhal rejoiced in jubilation.

Nilanjana was the first runner up while Shruti was the second runner up of the season, and were awarded a cheque of Rs. 10,00,000/- respectively. All the top six contestants were awarded gift hampers from Cadburys by Mr. Amit Shah, Associate Director, Marketing - Gum, Candy and Beverages, Mondelez India.

An elated Manashi Sahariah said after the win, “Firstly I would like to thank the people of my village who always believed in my talent and supported my dreams. Having said that, I am truly blessed to have mentored under the guidance of Coach Palak Muchhal because not only did she invest time and energy in me, she truly inspired me in my journey. The Voice India Kids has given me a reason to believe that talent finds its due platform. I have gained a lot from this stage… friendship, love, respect and a teacher whom I will always treasure.”

Hailing from a small district in Assam, Manashi picked up singing from a tender age of three while listening to her mother humming. Back in her hometown, Manashi found it difficult to find someone who could train her and provide guidance in Hindi music. However, this didn’t burn her spirits and soon after Manashi started listening to and watching Hindi videos online through which she improved her skills further. However, it was her village, all of 300 people, who came together to organize funds so that Manashi could get the opportunity to travel to Mumbai and participate in The Voice India Kids.

An ecstatic and overwhelmed Palak Muchhal added, “I am over the moon! Manashi has grown exponentially through the show right from the Blind Auditions to the Live round. Her journey was truly exceptional and has ability to inspire millions. I am extremely proud of her for winning this title and I wish her all the very best for a melodious future. Having said that, each child who participated in The Voice Kids is a winner because it takes a lot of courage and confidence to pursue your passion and all these kids are exceptionally talented. The show has in its true sense raised the bar in the singing reality genre.”

Coach Himesh Reshammiya said, “Manashi winning The Voice India Kids just proves that great talent can also come from a remote village of only 300 people. She has made all of us proud. She improved with every performance since she was first selected. She knew she was good but not at the top because the other singers were far better and gave great performances. But she worked really hard and her hard work has finally paid off. Manushi's success just proves that one should never give up on dreaming big.”

Said Coach Shaan, “Manashi was probably not much trained and her voice is raw when compared with the rest but she has a lot of potential. She is a fantastic performer; great singer and she has the passion to be successful.”